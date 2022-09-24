The Deputy Director-General of Aesthetic Agriculture, commissioned by the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fisheries, Engineer Ghanem Al-Sanad, stressed the importance of coordination and cooperation with the relevant authorities in the public and private sectors and civil society organizations to reach a common vision for future work.

This came in an open meeting held by the authority with civil society organizations and volunteers, to discuss the reality of cosmetic agriculture in the country, the proposed solutions and the future vision for it, reports a local Arabic daily.