The Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fisheries Affairs, Eng. Mishaal Al-Qarifa, affirmed that he does not underestimate the implementation of food security projects within the government’s strategy and the directions of the political leadership, indicating that supporting fodder and fresh milk is among the list of priorities in the fiscal 2023/2024.

Al-Quraifa told a local Arabic daily in his first meeting, that the projects to be implemented will serve as a wall to face temporary interruptions in import or production, and to secure food during crises in the long term, through managing and developing animal and fish production activities in order to close the gap between production and

Consumption and achieve self-sufficiency.

He talked about food security projects, pointing out that the most important of them are 108 plots of land for raising broiler chickens, 58 for cows and milk production, and 823 for sheep and cattle, referring to the withdrawal of licenses of 9 poultry farms in the Doha link and the continuation of the termination of contracts and the removal of violating holdings.

He announced the establishment of agricultural nurseries in the Wafra and Abdali regions to provide seedlings, trees and palm trees to support farmers, and to demand an increase in plant support and cosmetic crops from 8 to 10 million dinars, indicating that the high costs caused a sharp decline in the production of table eggs after the 116%sufficiency of it reached and starting to export this commodity once again is a matter of time.