The Ministry of Interior issued 6,062 citations to speeding motorists on Al-Wafra Road (Road 306), in just four days after installing the P2P camera system, which calculates the distance and speed on the road between Al-Wafra and Mina Abdullah in both directions.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Directorate-General of the Ministry of Interior has called on motorists to abide by the prescribed speed limit in order to avoid traffic violations and accidents, reports a local Arabic daily.