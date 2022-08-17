The Minister of Public Works, Ali Al-Mousa, announced that the owners of 6 agricultural plots comprising a total of 725,000 square meters have been referred to the General Department for Investigations, after the control operations department revealed that these were converted into warehouses, factories and to store scrap material in violation of the terms of the contract concerning their use.

Al-Mousa explained that legal procedures are being completed to withdraw the holdings and return them to the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fisheries Resources, reports a local Arabic daily.