Some 80 media personnel from news outlets around the world are covering the 2022 National Assembly elections for the 17th legislative term, said an official from the Ministry of Information on Thursday.

Speaking to KUNA, Assistant Undersecretary for Foreign Media Relation and head of the media center covering the 2022 elections Mazen Al-Ansari said that the center had provided field visits to polling stations throughout Kuwait to cover the voting process closely.

The center was establish to reflect the ideal of correcting the political process in the country as touted by the Kuwaiti leadership, he affirmed.

The number of procedures taken to facilitating voting in Kuwait, including the ability to cast ballot using the Civil ID Card, were taking the country into the right direction, Al-Ansari noted.

The number of eligible voters are estimated at 795,911 in the five electoral constituencies. Voting began at 8:00 a.m. local-time would continue until 8:00 p.m..

-Source-KUNA