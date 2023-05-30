According to informed sources, the Public Authority for Civil Information in Kuwait has urged both citizens and residents to promptly collect their (civil ID) identification cards from the self-service machines. The sources revealed that approximately 211,000 cards are currently available for pick-up at the Authority’s headquarters and its branches in Al-Jahra and Al-Ahmadi, with their rightful owners yet to claim them, reports Al-Rai Daily.

The accumulation of unclaimed cards within the devices is impeding efforts to expedite the issuance of cards for new applicants, as per the sources. They further explained that cards for citizens, residence permit holders under Article 20, and children under the age of 5 are being promptly issued. However, the completion of other card requests is dependent on the capacity of the smart devices utilized by the Authority.