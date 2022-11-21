Visitors may watch FIFA 2022 World Cup matches live at Kuwait’s newest outdoor entertainment venue, Container Park, Kuwait’s tourism authority said on

Monday.

Container Park will include restauraunts and cafes alongside a huge projecter screen where the global football matches will be hosted, Touristic Enterprises Company chairman Mohammad AlSaqqaf told reporters at the site, located on the Blajat seafront.

The venue, open daily from 10:00 a.m. to midnight from Sunday, will also host various games for adults and children.

It is a youth initiative and one of the country’s environmentally-sustainable projects that will be recycled, explained the official.

Tickets will be sold for cheap prices, while children aged under five and domestic workers will be allowed to enter for free.

TEC plans to set up a calendar which will include monthly entertainment activities dedicated to the public, he added, mentioning an upcoming event hosted by another seafront venue, Green Island.

Source-KUNA