The Hollywood Talent Agency (UTA) has suspended work with Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon, due to statements in which she called for support for the Palestinians in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Last week, Sarandon said at a pro-Palestinian rally that “American Jews who fear for their safety amid rising anti-Semitism are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in the United States,” reports Al-Rai daily.

She was also encouraged to continue speaking out in support of the Palestinians in the war.

According to Sky News Arabia, Sarandon strongly criticized Israel throughout the war, and repeatedly accused it of genocide and war crimes, due to its violent bombing of the Gaza Strip.