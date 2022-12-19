German police in the capital, Berlin, found a large part of the precious jewelry, some of which contained diamonds, and were stolen three years ago from a museum in the city of Dresden, in the east of the country.

In all, 31 pieces were found complete or incomplete, including the Polish Order of the White Eagle with diamonds in the shape of a breastplate, the Dresden police and public prosecutor’s office said, reports a local Arabic daily.

The discovery of these stolen items comes in light of the ongoing trial of six suspects accused of committing the remarkable robbery dating back to November 2019, which began before the German judiciary in January.

It is suspected that they broke into the famous Grunes Gewolbe Museum (Green Cellar) in Dresden, a city built in the Baroque era, on November 25, 2019, and stole 21 jewels encrusted with more than 4,300 diamonds, one of which was 49-carat, with a total value of no less than 113.8 million Euros.

During this period, it was not possible to find the stolen items, and the defendants remained silent during the trial.

However, the authorities recovered most of the stolen items thanks to “exploratory talks” that took place between the defense and prosecution teams, with the aim of a possible settlement in this trial and the recovery of the stolen items that are still there, according to a statement.

The seized items were transported from Berlin to Dresden under the protection of the SS. It should be examined especially by specialists in the Dresden art collections who will check its authenticity and completeness. (AFP)