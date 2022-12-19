Canadian police seized a record amount of approximately 2.5 metric tons of opium that was hidden in containers at the port of Vancouver in the western state of British Columbia, with a street value estimated to be $50 million.

The Canadian Border Agency (CBSA), which announced the seizure, did not say where the drugs had arrived from, nor did it report any arrests in the case, reports a local Arabic daily quoting AFP.

The agency said that a number of its agents, along with others from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s organized crime unit, opened an investigation in September into a possible smuggling operation via sea containers.

It noted that an examination in late October of the contents of 19 containers revealed “irregularities in the pallets as part of a complex concealment method”.

CBSA did not say why the seizure was announced at this time, but said the investigation was continuing.

Vancouver is Canada’s busiest port and the main port of entry for products from Asia.