The KuwaitSat-1 will launch to orbit soon onboard a Space Exploration Technologies Corporation’s (SpaceX)rocket carrying with it the hopes and dreams of Kuwaiti youth of further space exploration, said an operational director at the National Project for the First Kuwaiti Satellite Dr. Ahmad Al-Kandri on Sunday.

Speaking to KUNA, Dr. Al-Kandri said that once the KuwaitSat-1 reached its designated orbit would disengage from the rocket and spread its wings containing solar-powered batteries that would enable it to operate.

The satellite would be able to send its first message in four hours and two minutes after launch with the signal received at a station in Kuwait University (KU), he revealed.

He went on to say that, the rocket, used in the operation, was able to carry up to 70 to 100 pieces of equipment.

Al-Kandri pointed out that the launch of this particular project would pave the way for plans to further develop Kuwait’s space capabilities.

The official said that the project had been four years in the making, consisting of seemingly never-ending training, research, and studying by the project’s team members.

KuwaitSat-1 has a high-definition camera, which will capture important data and pictures of Kuwaiti waters to analysis the level of pollutants, he revealed.

The KuwaitSat-1 cost KD 316,000 (USD 1.032 million) with 67 members assembling the satellite, which took around 1,000 of work to be completed. – KUNA