The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation will operate the new Kuwait Airport (T2) via an international operator during the next two weeks.

The civil aviation sources said the operation will be for limited practice to be offered by Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) regarding the operation, management and improvement of training services, maintenance and development of the new passenger building and affiliated aircraft hangars and the institutional management of the central operation and maintenance of the Kuwait International Airport model and all passenger buildings and affiliated operational and service facilities, reports a local Arabic daily.

However, there are amendments that have been implemented on the practice papers to change with it the estimated value of the project, and accordingly, qualified companies will be invited to submit their technical and financial offers according to the variables.

The sources expected 10 global operators to submit bids and the tasks of studying all service providers and contracts at airports, whether ground services, passenger buildings or aviation operators, and developing a plan to connect all airport buildings (1, 2, 4 and 5) so that all buildings operate as a single system, and as a single interconnected airport.