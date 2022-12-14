The Ministry of Health announced that Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi was in direct contact with the head of international relations of the French “Gustave Roussy” hospital for the treatment of cancer diseases, Remy Theollet.

The ministry said that Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi has reached out to the hospital with the aim of providing world-class healthcare services, reports a local Arabic daily.

The Ministry stated that it was agreed to open prospects for cooperation in the field of cancer treatments, directly with Kuwait and the Ministry of Health without a third party as of early 2023, after the hospital welcomed the initiative of His Excellency the Minister, especially after the contract had expired between the hospital and the former local agent.

This step comes within the framework of the Ministry’s keenness to provide the best world-leading health services to patients, and to seek the expertise of international specialists.

The Ministry also aims for Kuwait to be a regional center for treating cancer patients, in light of the high capabilities enjoyed by the health system in the country, and to enhance cooperation and joint exchange of experiences.