Minister of Health Khaled Al-Saeed, accompanied by the Director of Mubarak Al-Kabeer District, Dr. Walid Al-Busairi, Director of Public Relations and Media, Dr. Ghada Ibrahim and Director of Jaber Hospital d. Nader Al-Awadi, head of the medical board, Dr. Manal Issa, Head of the Department of Surgery, Dr. Suleiman Al Mazeedi, inaugurated the specialized operating rooms at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that this comes within the framework of continuing efforts to improve health services provided in the country and improve their quality, reports a local Arabic daily.

The latest devices and techniques used to perform specialized surgeries have been reviewed, which include ophthalmology, orthopedics, ear, nose and throat, face and neck, blood vessels, robotic surgery, open heart and chest, obstetrics and gynecology, neurosurgery for the spine and brain, and urology, Gastrointestinal endoscopy, bariatric surgery and all general surgeries.