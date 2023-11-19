Asrar Al-Ansari, a member of the Board of Directors of the Kuwaiti Society for Media and Communication and the official spokesperson for the Public Authority for Youth, emphasized the depth of the pioneering and inspiring role of Kuwaiti women, who are a driving force at the heart of renaissance and development, and an effective and influential partner in vital sectors.

Al-Ansari’s was speaking on the sidelines of her participation with Heba Abbas, the technical advisor and head of the Sustainability Committee at the Water Association, in the 2023 Pearl Bay International Conference on Climate Investment and Finance in Guangzhou in the People’s Republic of China, among 500 participants from around the world, including global leaders in finance and politics, in addition to representatives from governments, financial institutions, major companies and research institutes, reports Al-Rai daily.

Al-Ansari and Abbas were the only Arab participants in the conference, which was held under the slogan “Climate Finance for a Better World,” and organized by the Guangdong Provincial Government, the Chinese Ministry of Environment, the Chinese News Agency Xinhua and the Chinese Economic Information Service.

In a statement, Al-Ansari added that the conference is an opportunity to strengthen ties and explore new horizons of cooperation between Kuwait and China, especially in the areas of climate investment and financing, with the aim of building a more sustainable and resilient world, in addition to field visits to major Chinese projects and companies, and meetings with officials, on the sidelines of the conference.

Regarding the role of Kuwaiti women, she said, “Our participation in the conference is a living example that embodies the keenness of Kuwaiti women to contribute to the global dialogue on major issues and challenges such as climate change and sustainable development, and reflects Kuwait’s progressive approach in enhancing the role of women and empowering them in all fields, and the state’s vision in moving forward towards an equal society characterized by justice and equality.”

For her part, Abbas said “Climate change is a global issue and no single country can combat its impact effectively, in isolation from others. Therefore, international cooperation ensures that countries can exchange technology, knowledge and resources, to mitigate the effects of climate change and adapt to it.”