A security source disclosed that within the last 10 months, starting from January up to this October, the General Administration for Combating Narcotics, under the leadership of Brigadier General Muhammad Qabazard, within the criminal security sector, has overseen the deportation of over 1,200 expatriates of diverse nationalities.

This marks a record for the year in the ongoing campaign against drug traffickers, spearheaded by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled. Various branches of the Ministry of the Interior are actively executing these campaigns, reports Al-Anba daily.

The individuals deported hailed from different countries and the deportations occurred following thorough investigations into their involvement with narcotics, sources of these substances, or places of drug acquisition.

The act of deporting these individuals is seen as a measure for public welfare, considering the lack of substantial evidence found in their possession and aiming to relieve the burden on the judiciary.

The source mentioned that alcohol and drugs seized from the deportees are disposed of in collaboration with the Public Prosecution. Additionally, all deportees are fingerprinted, and their names are added to the list of those prohibited from reentering the country.

The source affirmed that the anti-drug units persist in pursuing cases related to drug trafficking and abuse, employing full force against anyone involved in possession or illicit trade of drugs and alcohol.