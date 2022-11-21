The Public Authority for Civil Information published a data showing the total population in Kuwait, according to the latest statistics, totaled to about 4.464 million people, who live in about 213 thousand buildings spread in various governorates, where the number of Kuwaitis reaches 1.5 million and expatriates 2.962 million.

The data showed that the largest concentration of population density in Kuwait is located in the Farwaniya Governorate, where the number of Kuwaitis and expatriates reached 1.118 million people, constituting about 25 percent of the population in the country. They live in 31.8 thousand buildings, with government buildings housing 48.75 thousand. According to the local paper, this is due to the fact that Farwaniya is a vital area for various markets and complexes, in addition to government and health services.

According to the latest report issued by Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the average rents of investment apartments in Farwaniya increased by about 1.4 percent in the second quarter of this year to about 326 dinars, while the average rents in private housing properties in the governorate increased by about 5.3 percent to 583 dinars.

Meanwhile, the Ahmadi Governorate ranked second with about 944.3 thousand Kuwaitis and expatriates, about 21.15 percent of the total population, residing in 48,754 thousand units. The average rent for apartments in the governorate increased by 0.3 percent during the first half of this year, to 291 dinars, while the average rent for private housing in Ahmadi increased by 6 percent to 558 dinars.

Hawalli Governorate, on the other hand, ranked third, with a total population of 941.43 thousand, constituting about 21.087 percent of the total population, and living in 33.8 thousand buildings. The average rent for apartments in Hawalli increased by 5.1 percent on an annual basis, to 348 dinars at the end of the first half, while it rose in private housing for the same period by 4.6 percent, to 779 dinars.

The Capital Governorate ranked fourth in terms of population density, with about 588.17 thousand people, constituting 13.17 percent of the total population, and residing in 32.6 thousand buildings. The rents of investment apartments in the governorate increased by 0.3 percent on an annual basis to 351 dinars, while the average rental value of private housing properties jumped by 10.2 percent to 861 dinars.

The Jahra Governorate came in fifth place, with a population of 578.63 thousand people, constituting 12.96 percent of the total, and residing in 41.34 thousand buildings by the end of the second quarter in 2022.

According to the statistics, about 22.24 percent of Kuwaitis live in Al-Ahmadi Governorate, where their number reaches 334 thousand, living in 32.6 thousand houses, while about 19 percent of them live in the Capital Governorate, in 26.24 thousand houses. Meanwhile, Farwaniya Governorate comes third in terms of concentration of citizens, where 16.37 percent (245.9 thousand citizens) live in 25.32 thousand homes. In the Hawalli Governorate, almost the same proportion of citizens reside, as their number reaches 245,393 thousand, living in 25,66,000 houses, followed by the Jahra Governorate, which is inhabited by 14.21 percent of the citizens (213,52 thousand, living in 27,89 houses). The Mubarak Al Kabeer Governorate is the least populous, with 177 39,000 citizens, constituting 11.8 percent of the total number of citizens, and living in 21.4 thousand homes.

With regards to expatriate population, on the other hand, about a third expatriates (29.45 percent) live in Farwaniya, where their number in the governorate reaches 872.5 thousand residents living in 2786 buildings, while 23.5 percent (696 thousand) of them live in Hawalli with 5544 buildings, and 20. 6 percent (610.22 thousand) live in Al-Ahmadi with 3,195 buildings, 12.3 percent (365.1 thousand). Meanwhile, Jahra constitutes 260 buildings (a large percentage of them are rented in the homes of citizens), and 10.21 percent of them (302.6 thousand) reside in the Capital Governorate with 828 buildings. Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate is the least in terms of the number of expatriates, as it is inhabited by 111.4 thousand, constituting 3.7 percent of their total population, with an average rent of 345 dinars.

According to the data from PACI, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate is the least populated in Kuwait, where 288.8 thousand citizens and expatriates live, constituting 6.46 percent of the total population, and live in 24.7 thousand buildings.

The average rental value of investment apartments in the governorate increased by 1.5 percent in the second quarter of this year to 345 dinars, while private housing jumped by 10.8 percent on an annual basis to 655 dinars.

Moreover, citizens live in 159 thousand homes, where the Ahmadi governorate comes first in terms of the number of homes with 32.6 thousand, then Jahra with 27.98 thousand, followed by the Capital Governorate with 26.4 thousand. Following is Hawalli with 25.66 thousand, and Farwaniya with 25.32 thousand, and finally, Mubarak Al-Kabeer with 21.41 thousand.

Expats live in 13.11 thousand buildings, mostly in Hawalli, with 5.54 thousand, Ahmadi with 3.2 thousand, Farwaniya with 2.78 thousand, the capital with 828 buildings, Mubarak Al-Kabeer with 498 buildings, and Jahra with 260 buildings.