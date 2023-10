The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force stated that a report had been received by the Central Operations Department Friday evening indicating that a collision had occurred on the Sixth Ring Road, and after firemen from the Mishref Center were sent to the location of the report they discovered one person had succumbed to the injuries, and the deceased was handed over to the relevant authorities, reports Al-Rai daily.





Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait