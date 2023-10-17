One person died and another was injured following a collision between two vehicles on the Sixth Ring Road at dawn today.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) stated after a report was received by the Central Operations Department at dawn today, the Sulaibikhat Fire Brigade was sent to deal with the accident and upon arrival found one man had succumbed to the injuries while the man behind the wheel in the other vehicle was seriously injured.

The sources said the injured man was taken to a hospital by paramedics, while the remains of the other motorist were referred to Forensics.