A truck collision with a cement wall on the Fifth Ring Road resulted in one person being injured. Acting on information security men and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and handed over the injured to the medical personnel.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force stated that a report was received by the Central Operations Department Friday morning, indicating that a collision had occurred on the Fifth Ring Road.

The administration explained that the Central Operations Department directed the Farwaniya Fire Station to the location of the report, and when the team arrived, it was found that it was a truck collision with a cement wall.