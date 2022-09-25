American actress Louise Fletcher, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975), has died in France at the age of 88, US media reported yesterday.

Fletcher, a mother of two, died at her home in Mondores in southern France, according to the websites “Variety” and “Deadline”, quoting sources close to her, reports a local Arabic daily.

Born on July 22, 1934 in Birmingham, Alabama, Fletcher used sign language to thank her deaf parents upon receiving an Oscar.

Her most influential role was in the film, for which she won the “Oscar”, starring Jack Nicholson, in which she played the role of a nurse, and she also won the “Golden Globe” and “BAFTA” awards for best actress.

She also participated in several films, including “The Player” by Robert Altman and “Exorcist II: The Heretic”.

Fletcher was also a well-known figure in American television series, having had roles in series including “The Untouchables” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”