One person died on the Sixth Ring Road this morning when his vehicle collided with another vehicle and overturned. The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department stated after a report was received by the Central Operations Department firemen from the Mishref Fire Station rushed to the site of the report, and the damaged vehicles to the side of the road and organized traffic movement.

The remains of the dead person have been handed over to Forensics. The cause of the accident s being investigated.





