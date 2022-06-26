One Kuwaiti died and four others sustained serious injuries after their cruise boat capsized inside the Saudi territorial waters allegedly after a collision with the Saudi Coast Guard cruiser.

Informed security sources told a local Arabic daily the Saudi Coast Guard men intervened and rescued four men and transferred them to the Saudi Aramco Hospital.

The sources pointed out that “immediately after the accident occurred, the Kuwaiti embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia established contacts with Kuwaiti and Saudi coast guards to find out the details of the accident.”

The same sources indicated that “the embassy is in the process of transferring the body of the Kuwaiti to the country and is following up on the health status of those who were injured. Their health condition is said to be improving.”