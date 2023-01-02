Oncost, the popular family market in Kuwait, has rebranded and relaunched as Gulmart, the well-known retail brand in the country. The inauguration and relaunch was held at the Gulfmart Shuwaikh outlet on 28 December by top Gulfmart management, in the presence of special invitees, staff and a large gathering of shoppers and supporters of the brand.

The relaunch of Gulfmart with the rebranding of Oncost is expected to consolidate the strengths and expertise of the two retailers under one roof, and benefit customers who will now enjoy the quality services, wide selection and the array of products that the two brands were well-known for.

Moreover, the extensive number of branches across the country that previously operated as Gulfmart and Oncost, will now come under a unified Gulfmart umbrella, and thereby extend the reach of the brand and strengthen its commitment to provide customers all over Kuwait with high quality products, competitive prices and excellent services.