Secretary General of the Organizaiton of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Taha expressed deepest condolences for the State of Kuwait, Al-Sabah family and Kuwaiti people for the passing of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The late Amir was a pillar of security and stability in Kuwait and the region, Taha said in a statement.

He paid tribute for the late Amir for his contributions to the development, security, stability and prosperity of Kuwait.

The World Muslim League also condoled with the passing away of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

Secretary General Mohammad Al-Essa said he received with great sorrow the news of the passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

The Amiri Diwan of Kuwait announced earlier the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad and declared a 40-day mourning. (KUNA)