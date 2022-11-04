The Public Authority for Persons with Disabilities is keen on studying the integration of persons with disabilities into society. According to an Arab daily, Deputy Director-General of the Educational Services and Rehabilitation Sector, Anoud Al-Wazzan, told a local paper the Authority’s efforts to provide appropriate workshops to achieve its goals upon examining the requirements of the local labor market.

During its fifth rehabilitation workshop, “Made by My 5 Hands,” organized by the Integrated Care Foundation for Students with Disabilities, Al-Wazzan stated that the authority focuses on carrying out rehabilitation programs, including live workshops, technical sessions and production exhibitions creating opportunities for people with disabilities to integrate into the labor market and foster their talents.

Moreover, the Director-General of the Integrated Care Foundation for People with Disabilities, Mishaal Shaman, said in a statement that the rehabilitation workshops begin their activities in conjunction with the students’ academic seasons aiming at gathering and highlighting their productions in a manner befitting the status of persons with disabilities and their influential role in society.

He explained that the institution includes approximately 338 students, seeking to develop their skills and capabilities to integrate into society, as well as challenging the type of disability and its classification. The event, according to Shaman, includes more than 12 centers and schools concerned with rehabilitation and training, with an aspiration to further improve the services provided by relevant authorities.