Health officials confirmed with a local Arabic paper the Ministry’s staunch efforts to keep updated with the latest developments in combating the coronavirus and monkeypox diseases at the same time, reassuring the public of its uninterrupted drive to administer vaccines despite the unfriendly weather.

Sources added the medical staff and supervising bodies’ campaign launched at the end of 2020 to eradicate the virus had seen favourable results and forced a decline in the recorded number of positive cases since then. However, the demand for vaccination persists as a large number of families traveled for vacation this summer.

Vaccination centres continue to receive covid19 vaccines and have administered the second dose to more than 4,868 citizens and residents, which is 84% of the local population eligible for the vaccine between 4th of January to 25th of January. Health sources also revealed that additional 27,037 people received the third and fourth doses during the said period. The Ministry reminded the public to avoid gatherings and crowds, especially those showing symptoms, for precautionary measures.