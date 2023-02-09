The Ministry of Public Works requested the approval of the Central Agency for Public Tenders to set a session for the negotiation with the owners of accepted bids for the establishment, completion and maintenance of a sewer for the rainwater drainage in West Abdullah Al-Mubarak. According to Al-Jarida newspaper’s report, the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport returned its request to cancel the regional roads, due to the lack of financial provision. The tender includes 255 construction, completion and maintenance of roads and intersections on the southern regional road from northern Kabd to Salmi, and another tender for the northern regional road from intersection 58 to the Salmi border crossing.

The mentioned tenders also included one for the Northern Regional Road from the future intersection with Al-Salmi Road to the intersection with Abdali Expressway, as well as the Northern Regional Road from Abdali Expressway to the future intersection with Subiya Expressway. Another tender is intended for the northern regional road from intersection No. 82 to intersection No. 58.

The authority requested last October 2022 to cancel the mentioned tenders due to the lack of budget. Similarly, the central agency agreed to award the tender for the general maintenance of external roads in the southern region from Qalam Sabah to the Nuwaiseeb Center to the company with the lowest bids at an amount of KD 1.252 million.