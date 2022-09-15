Hawalli Governor Ali Al-Asfar stressed the importance of implementing the directives of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al- Khaled, in carrying out security measures and combating factors that would intimidate citizens. This came up during a reception hosted by the Governor of Hawalli, the Acting Security Director of Hawalli Governorate, Brigadier Ziyad Al-Khatib, Hawally Investigation Director, Brigadier Fahd Al-Badr, the Traffic Director of Hawalli Governorate, Brigadier Mubarak Al-Hajri, and the Rescue Manager in Hawalli Governorate, Colonel Rashid Al-Hajri, in the office of the governorate yesterday, an Arab daily reported.

During the discussion, Al-Asfar mentioned that several areas in the governorate pointed to a significant increase in the number of residents, which according to the official makes the roads crowded, especially during peak working hours. He specifically pointed out the presence of mobile taxi assembling between private residential areas, in addition to the massive propagation of illegal drug activities, which demands for an increase in security alert in the residential areas. He stressed that there will be zero tolerance towards violators of law and those who undermine security protocols.

Moreover, the Governor expressed appreciation to the security men and employees of the Ministry of Interior for their implementation of the law and for maintaining the security level in the area.