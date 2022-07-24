The Kuwait Anticorruption Authority (Nazaha) has referred several higher officials in the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources to the Public Prosecutor on charges in breach of parliament code for misuse of public funds stipulated in Articles 9/10 of Law No. 1 of 1993 regarding the protection of public funds, and a suspicion of counterfeiting said funds by the accused as stipulated in Articles No. 257/259 of Law No. 16 of 1960 of the Penal Code.

Nazaha noted the decision came amidst evidence gathered after conducting an integrity investigation, in its efforts to combat corruption and its impact, and prosecute perpetrators, through thorough investigation prescribed under Law No. 2 of 2016 regarding the establishment of the Anticorruption Authority and its executive regulations.

The anti-graft agency affirmed its resolution in thoroughly gathering and examining evidence on reported cases, including protection of whistleblowers for affording authorities access to sensitive information on corruption incidents. The public agency ensures commitment in their confidentiality and security as per regulations.