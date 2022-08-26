Municipal Council member, Fahd Al-Abduljader, submitted a proposal that urged the designation of a municipal headquarters in the Al-Mutlaa area to monitor the performance of contractors working in the construction field.

Al-Abduljader mentioned in his proposal that there were frequent fire incidents in the area due to construction waste. He said that the pollution in the area, and the large number of waste accumulated were a result of the contractors’ non-compliance and the way work was handled in the area.

The official suggested allocating a special site for the municipality to monitor the performance of contractors according to applicable laws, regulations and rules. He also recommended establishing a website for the Ministry of Interior to monitor and maintain security, as well as, allocating a site to the Public Authority for Firefighting due to the number of fire incidents in the area.