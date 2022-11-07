Municipal Council member, Dr. Hassan Kamal, submitted a proposal to designate storage plots in all governorates due to the rising demand for storage service in private spaces throughout the country. It was indicated that the demand was a result of the increase in local commercial activities. The proposal also aims to encourage young people in small and medium enterprises and other commercial activities, said the local daily. In addition, the need to earmark additional lands in multiple geographical locations is seen as an opportunity to positively reflect on the decline in storage prices online as websites catering to this service have dramatically increased in the past few years.

According to Dr. Kamal, the proposal for the storage spaces came as a way to provide open and closed warehouses in various locations in the governorates, increase their supply at reasonable prices for project owners, after coordination with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Public Authority for Industry and the National Fund for the Welfare and Development of Small and Medium Enterprises and other relevant government agencies. Moreover, the official demanded the necessity of adhering to the legal period to study the proposals of the members of the Municipal Council.