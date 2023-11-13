According to a reliable security source, the number of individuals violating residency laws has declined by approximately 30,000. Recent statistics on residency affairs indicate that the current tally of violators stands at 121,174.

The source emphasized that the concerted efforts of Ministry of Interior agencies, in line with the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, have significantly contributed to the reduction in the number of violators to this figure, reports Al-Anba daily.

It is noteworthy that just a few months ago, the count of violators exceeded 150,000. The source clarified that managing such substantial numbers demanded sustained efforts over several years.

Additionally, allowing violators a grace period to rectify their status, coupled with the ministry’s continued crackdown on violations, is anticipated to further decrease this number to below 100,000 violators.