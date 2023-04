The US Navy said today that a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine is operating in the Middle East in support of the US Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain.

Navy spokesman Timothy Hawkins said in a statement that the submarine Florida entered the area on Thursday and began transiting the Suez Canal.

“It is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles and was sent to the US Fifth Fleet to help spread maritime security and stability in the region,” he added.