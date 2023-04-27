After the Operations Room of the Ministry of Interior received a report about an attempted suicide by four Asians who reportedly jumped from the balcony of an apartment in Salmiya, the security sources said the four men actually did not intend to end their life but jumped in vain to escape from the law when someone informed that police had raided the place looking for suspects.

The sources indicated that the expatriates were detained to take the necessary legal measures against them, while investigations are being completed to find out the circumstances of the incident, reports Al-Rai daily.