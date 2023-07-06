The Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday that all non-Kuwaiti vehicles will require payment of their recorded traffic violations before being permitted to leave the country. Al-Qabas reported that this new regulation applies to all vehicles and can be settled at designated collection points located at various border crossings.

This directive, the ministry said in a statement to the General Department of Security Relations and Media, is in accordance with the instructions of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, to implement traffic laws and regulations. Furthermore, the ministry has recently initiated a project aimed at promptly gathering information on traffic violations committed by non-Kuwaiti vehicles, effective immediately.