The Ministry of Health officials have reported zero cases of the virus until this afternoon, reassuring the public that there’s no reason to panic with a guarantee that the health sector is ready to deal with the disease, after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “global emergency” infecting about approximately 17,000 people in 74 countries after the epidemic erupted two days ago, Arabic health sources said.

Health officials told sources that they are updated with the latest developments from the World Health Organization and the medical staff is briefed with specific instructions on treating infected patients and suspected cases. The staff is taking precautionary measures while conducting epidemiological tests in accordance with the latest findings in the neighbouring Gulf countries. Doctors shall report confirmed cases to the relevant health centres at once and determine the type of disease and diagnosis for these cases in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Sources confirmed that the Kuwait International Airport has not received any ground directives from health officials to restrict departure and arrival procedures. Airport officials are maintaining the security and consistent flow of travelers while preparing to take precautionary steps and abide by direct orders from officials in the event of an outbreak. The officials also announced taking precautionary steps such as preparing health centres, conducting clinical tests on potential patients, promptly administering treatment of symptoms, and placing suspected patients in quarantine.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in the UAE had previously reported at least three cases of monkeypox in the country. Members of the community in the neighbouring state urged the public to follow safety precautions and preventive measures when traveling. Relevant officials are taking necessary protocols as part of the preparedness action plan, while calling on individuals to avoid spreading misinformation and to place trust on authorities, following the country’s first reported case of an infected person traveling from West Africa.