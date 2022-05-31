No tourist visas for Kuwaitis this summer

He Huan, the economic and commercial attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait, says that to his Beijing is currently on hold due to the circumstances the country is passing through.

In a statement to a local Arabic daily, Huan confirmed there are no tourist visas for Kuwaitis to travel to his country this summer, pointing out that the opportunity will be made available after completing the necessary arrangements.

Regarding monkeypox, and whether his country has a cure for it, Huan said that it is a new disease and the World Health Organization and other relevant organizations are following it carefully, stressing that all countries of the world are very attentive to this disease, especially since it has reached the Gulf region, although it has not reached Kuwait.