The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, confirmed that the shortage of medicines worldwide is a major challenge due to the repercussions of the Corona pandemic and the existence of an increase in prices.

On the sidelines of the opening of the fourth Kuwait International Conference on the latest developments in cancers of the gastrointestinal tract today, Minister Al-Awadi stressed that there is no shortage of any chemical medicine in Kuwait for cancer patients, in addition to providing support for immune and targeted drugs, reports a local Arabic daily.

The Minister of Health added, “We are working to provide these medicines and attract them despite their high prices, global shortages and challenges regarding them.”