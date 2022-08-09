The Italian embassy in Kuwait has reassured that there are no restrictions for Kuwaitis wishing to visit Rome linked to the “monkeypox” disease.

In response to a question about the vaccination campaign started by Italy, with the increase in the number of “monkeypox” infections, the charge d’affaires of the embassy told a local Arabic daily that “At the present time, the monkeypox vaccine is being distributed in Italy to very specific vulnerable segments of the population and not for everyone.”

He added, “Therefore, there is no requirement to vaccinate against it, and there are no restrictions on travel from Kuwait to Italy related to the disease.”

This comes, while Italy began yesterday a vaccination campaign against “monkeypox”, after it recorded 545 cases, in conjunction with warnings issued by health authorities around the world about the lack of vaccines against the disease.

The vaccination campaign began more than a month after similar steps were taken by countries that recorded higher numbers of infections, including the United States, Britain and Spain.