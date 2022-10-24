Director-General of the Coast Guard, Rear Admiral Talal Al-Mounas, said the Kuwaiti land and sea borders are well protected and anyone entering or even attempting to cross is a red line, pointing out that the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Coast Guard, is in constant coordination with the Kuwaiti Naval Force to monitor and protect the territorial waters and maritime border to prevent drugs smuggling activities or sea piracy operations.

Rear Admiral Al-Mounas was commenting on news reports that Kuwaiti fishermen were subjected to robbery and piracy during the past few days, reports a local Arabic daily.

He told a local Arabic daily that if the claim by fishermen holds any water, according to what they claimed, that certainly this did not happen inside Kuwait’s territorial waters saying no such reports have been registered.