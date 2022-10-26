The Ministry of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, conducted an extensive check on transactions of the automobile sector, including leasing companies and offices specialized in buying and selling from outside the agency.

Relevant sources told a local Arabic daily, that the increase in the inspection of the records of these authorities came as part of a broader move to supervise the work of this sector, following a recent decision by the Commerce Ministry decision regarding the closure of the well-known car buying and selling office.

The sources pointed out that the list of newly monitored violations is unending, but it is free of any suspicions related to money laundering and terrorist financing operations. It is useful that the list includes more than one legal violation, not the least of which was obligating those who rent cars to pay the rental value.