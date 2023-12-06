Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Adel Al-Mana, has made an announcement regarding private school fees in all educational systems. Emphasizing the importance of following previously issued resolutions which states no increase in private school fees, Al-Mana stated the continued validity of Ministerial Resolution No. 10/2018 concerning tuition fees for private schools, as well as Ministerial Resolution No. 61/2020 regarding fees, reported Al-Rai Daily.

According to a decision obtained by Al-Rai, Al-Mana has authorized the Assistant Undersecretary for Special and Specific Education to oversee and impose appropriate penalties on schools found to be in violation of this decision, as well as any other decisions or bulletins issued in relation to its implementation and organization. This decision will be effective from 6th December.

All relevant authorities are expected to be aware of this decision and act in accordance with it. The decision by Dr. Adel Al-Mana serves to uphold and reinforce the regulations surrounding private school fees. By emphasizing the importance of following existing resolutions, the Minister of Education aims to ensure fair and consistent fee structures within the private school sector.