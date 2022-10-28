Firefighting officers reassured that there is no leakage recorded in the oil fields this Thursday morning in the northern part of the country, an Arab daily reported. The concern came after a number of visitors in the Abdali farms reported the smell of gas in the air this morning, but officials confirmed that the odor that spread in the area was due to the increase in the proportion of gas in the Ratqa fields, which are burned according to health and security procedures approved by the competent authorities.



