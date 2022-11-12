Two months after the death of Fahd Al-Raja’an, who has been in the news for embezzling money from the Public Institution for Social Security when he was the general manager of the institution, there are no signs of the possibility of recovering the looted money and closing this long judicial file and restoring the rights of retirees.

The issue was with the judiciary for 13 years in Kuwait and abroad for a person who has allegedly embezzled more than 20 billion Kuwaiti dinars from the institution. There is nothing new in this case, which is one of the major cases of infringement of public money in the country and the assets of Al-Raja’an that were seized are estimated at $847 million around the world.

For several years, the method followed by governments in the judicial process of this crime has not been able to reassure Kuwaitis of securing and protecting their money and property.

Since the beginning of the case until today, the Kuwaiti media and political observers are still dependent on foreign newspapers in London and Geneva to know what happened and what is going on in the details of this case.

The failure to resolve this case, will send a negative message to the citizen that what was stolen will not be recovered.