A government source confirmed that there is no change in the subordination of government agencies to the ministers, and it will remain in accordance with the latest decrees issued in this regard.

In response to a question by a local daily, “Whether new decrees will be issued requiring the transfer of government agencies and bodies or not,” the source said: “The subordination of the authorities will remain the same,” explaining that “the authorities are assigned to the ministerial portfolio based on the terms of reference.”

The subordination of some government agencies was transferred to some ministers according to the competencies entrusted to them last January, including the transfer of the subordination of the Civil Service Bureau and the Public Authority for Manpower to the Minister of Justice and Integrity Promotion, and the transfer of the subordination of the Public Authority for Persons with Disabilities to the Minister of Health and other bodies.