The Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Adel Al-Manea, has issued a decision regarding flexible working hours in all sectors of the ministry, from Sunday to Thursday, 7 hours per day.

An educational source told Al-Rai that the approved timings are the same as those approved by the former Minister of Education, Dr. Hamad Al-Adwani, with the exception of the Information Systems Department, where the working hours of its employees are moved forward from 7 am to 2 pm.

The source said that these dates were approved at the request of all sectors of the ministry in coordination with the administrative sector, and confirmed their desire to continue working according to the previous dates without any change.