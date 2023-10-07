A security campaign led by the Acting Director General of Jahra Security, Brigadier General Saleh Oqla Al-Azmi, resulted in the arrest of 9 people in possession of narcotic drugs, alcohol, drug paraphernalia, and sums of money likely to be the proceeds of the sale.

A security source said that the nine detainees were arrested at checkpoints at the entrances and exits of the regions and external roads. The detainees and the seized items were referred to the General Administration for Narcotics Control, reports Al-Anba daily.