The Public Security Sector of the Capital Security Directorate at dawn Thursday, organized a security campaign in Bneid Al-Qar area, which resulted in the arrest of 98 violators of the residence law.

The sources said that the dawn security raids are continuing in all governorates of the country to arrest wanted persons and violators of the residence law, according to instructions by the Minister of Interior, the Undersecretary of the Ministry and the Undersecretary of the Public Security Sector, on the necessity of extending security campaigns and controlling the menial workers and those violating the residence and labor laws because of the danger they pose to society, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources added, the security authorities target areas invested with bachelors and menial workers. The sources pointed out that there is security coordination in cooperation with all sectors of the Ministry of Interior to ensure the success of the security plan that was developed last week to cordon off some of the sites that were monitored earlier, stressing, no violator can escaped from the security men.

The daily quoting security sources said specific sites have been prepared to house the violators who are caught before their deportation from the country.

Those arrested will not be able to return to any GCC country for a period of five years, according to the Gulf security cooperation.