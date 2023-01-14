New Zealand’s Home Office has released a list of names that citizens were forbidden to name during the past year 2022.

Among the most rejected names are: king king, saint, royal, Messiah Christ, prince and princess, Sovereign, Sire. Other names include: Duke, General, Justice, and Queen, reports Al-Rai daily.

“There are guidelines in place to ensure that names do not cause offense, are of reasonable length and do not represent an official title or official rank,” said Geoff Montgomery, Registrar General of Births, Deaths and Marriages. The name, the department’s obligations under the relevant legislation can be seen by the public.”

As for the most popular names, Oliver topped the list of boys’ names, while Isla topped the list of girls’ names.